Sanlam : How to Be a Top Employer During COVID-19

By Jeanett Modise, 24 January 2022

The recent global pandemic has presented several new challenges and opportunities for all businesses, with a good number of employees now working in remote or hybrid environments. The talent landscape has essentially flipped from an employer-driven market to a candidate-driven market. Overnight, agility, a resilient talent management approach, and the ability to adapt to the rapid pace of change became critical.

Sanlam - a certified Top Employer for the seventh consecutive year - focused additional attention on purpose, values and culture to stay competitive. We listened and acknowledged the voice of the employee (VoE) in shaping our Human Capital (HC) agenda. Recent studies like those conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) confirmed that the pandemic has permanently reshaped "how we work". The research found that employees expect more frequent, contextualised, and personalised experiences, and greater flexibility, which includes the choice to work remotely. These factors directly impact people's decision to stay or leave an organisation.