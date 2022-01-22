Log in
    SLM   ZAE000070660

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
Sanlam : How to Be a Top Employer During COVID-19

01/22/2022 | 07:24pm EST
By Jeanett Modise, 24 January 2022

The recent global pandemic has presented several new challenges and opportunities for all businesses, with a good number of employees now working in remote or hybrid environments. The talent landscape has essentially flipped from an employer-driven market to a candidate-driven market. Overnight, agility, a resilient talent management approach, and the ability to adapt to the rapid pace of change became critical.

Sanlam - a certified Top Employer for the seventh consecutive year - focused additional attention on purpose, values and culture to stay competitive. We listened and acknowledged the voice of the employee (VoE) in shaping our Human Capital (HC) agenda. Recent studies like those conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) confirmed that the pandemic has permanently reshaped "how we work". The research found that employees expect more frequent, contextualised, and personalised experiences, and greater flexibility, which includes the choice to work remotely. These factors directly impact people's decision to stay or leave an organisation.

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 9 811 M 650 M 650 M
Net cash 2021 48 755 M 3 230 M 3 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 126 B 8 383 M 8 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 20 920
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart SANLAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sanlam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANLAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 61,19 ZAR
Average target price 79,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Brendan Hanratty Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abigail Muelelwa Mukhuba Finance Director
Elias Masilela Chairman
Anton D. Botha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED3.08%8 383
AXA5.08%74 580
METLIFE, INC.6.35%55 189
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.39%48 359
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.64%41 584
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.23%40 261