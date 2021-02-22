Log in
SANLAM LIMITED

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/19
62.44 ZAR   +2.11%
SANLAM : New Retirement Funds Legislation
PU
02/16SANLAM : Commandments for Getting Hitched (or Ditched)
PU
02/10SANLAM : Rather Leave Tax Planning to the Experts
PU
Sanlam : New Retirement Funds Legislation

02/22/2021 | 08:41am EST
Mfana Mnisi, an Investment Fund Specialist at Sanlam Savings, notes that with only 10% of South Africans saving enough for retirement, the industry needs to find ways to adapt and evolve following the changes in legislation. 'Prior to 1 March 2021, South Africans saving in a provident fund were able to take their entire savings at retirement as a lump sum which made them susceptible to quickly depleting their retirement capital,' explains Mnisi. 'The annuitisation requirement has always applied to retirement annuities and pension funds but will now be extended to provident funds as well. This greatly increases the potential for members of provident funds to retire with dignity and reduce their reliance on the state or family members after retirement.'

In terms of withdrawal on emigration, retirement annuity members are now subject to a 3-year lock-in period before they can withdraw their fund benefits. This is expected to affect a very small portion of retirement fund members. Exact requirements for the new process are not known at this stage.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 13:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 82 250 M 5 537 M 5 537 M
Net income 2020 9 422 M 634 M 634 M
Net cash 2020 48 757 M 3 282 M 3 282 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,41%
Capitalization 129 B 8 817 M 8 681 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 20 787
Free-Float 81,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 73,33 ZAR
Last Close Price 62,44 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Brendan Hanratty Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abigail Muelelwa Mukhuba Finance Director
Elias Masilela Chairman
Anton D. Botha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED6.28%8 817
AXA1.76%57 582
PRUDENTIAL PLC5.12%51 537
METLIFE, INC.19.42%49 588
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.98%38 354
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.7.72%33 388
