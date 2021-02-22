Sanlam : New Retirement Funds Legislation

Mfana Mnisi, an Investment Fund Specialist at Sanlam Savings, notes that with only 10% of South Africans saving enough for retirement, the industry needs to find ways to adapt and evolve following the changes in legislation. 'Prior to 1 March 2021, South Africans saving in a provident fund were able to take their entire savings at retirement as a lump sum which made them susceptible to quickly depleting their retirement capital,' explains Mnisi. 'The annuitisation requirement has always applied to retirement annuities and pension funds but will now be extended to provident funds as well. This greatly increases the potential for members of provident funds to retire with dignity and reduce their reliance on the state or family members after retirement.'



In terms of withdrawal on emigration, retirement annuity members are now subject to a 3-year lock-in period before they can withdraw their fund benefits. This is expected to affect a very small portion of retirement fund members. Exact requirements for the new process are not known at this stage.