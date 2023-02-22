Advanced search
    SLM   ZAE000070660

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
58.16 ZAR   +0.48%
Sanlam : Pre-Budget 2023 Predictions

02/22/2023 | 09:07am EST
Given all the moving parts, it is difficult to get an accurate handle on the likely future path for the budget deficit and debt level. However, considering the above it is unlikely the Treasury can show a meaningful improvement in the budget deficit, which could drift sideways at around -5% of GDP over the medium term. At the same time, the debt ratio can be expected to grind higher towards around 75% of GDP by 2024/25.

It should be pointed out the 2022 MTBPS includes a contingency reserve and an unallocated reserve amounting to a cumulative R106.6 billion. In addition to reprioritisation of expenditure and rationalisation, this could alleviate some pressure. Also, the government's cash balance amounted to R289.96 billion at end January 2023. The latter could be employed to reduce debt issuance to a degree.

However, the underlying trends driving long-run fiscal outcomes are currently not favourable. Ultimately, until GDP and employment growth lift meaningfully, the Treasury can be expected to battle to make the fiscal math add up. To be clear, the Treasury's intent is in the right place. In this Budget it is likely to continue mapping a path to debt stabilisation and, ultimately, a lower debt ratio beyond the medium term. However, the track record in sticking to the fiscal consolidation path is patchy.

As it stands, the inability to deliver sufficient electricity supply continuously and the implied deterioration in trend economic growth and per capita incomes is likely to prompt S&P to reassess its positive outlook on South Africa's sovereign credit rating.

In the end, even though SARS has reported a substantial improvement in tax compliance, which, for example, yielded more than R200 billion in revenue in 2021/22, one will only feel comfortable with South Africa's fiscal path once trend real GDP growth lifts to at least 3% and the ailing financial position of state-owned companies is fixed.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
