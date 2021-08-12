Log in
    SLM   ZAE000070660

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/11
59.78 ZAR   +0.27%
03:01aSANLAM : Creating an Environment for Women to Rise
03:01aSANLAM : Saving While Living Pay Cheque to Pay Cheque
02:01aSANLAM : and MTN Announce InsurTech Alliance
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanlam : Saving While Living Pay Cheque to Pay Cheque

08/12/2021 | 03:01am EDT
In a recent Sanlam survey, 9 in 10 women said that financial worries are keeping them up at night. This shows just how worried women are about their finances with 4 in 10 admitting that there's nothing left to save after their bills are paid.

'Many people in South Africa, no matter how much they earn, live from pay cheque to pay cheque and don't have anything left at the end of the month,' says Magosha.

Local studies have consistently shown that many South Africans turn to debt to fund even negligible financial emergencies, as most do not have an emergency fund in place. Sadly, this trend has only been exacerbated during lockdown as households come under further financial pressure.

An emergency fund should ideally have enough savings to cover three times your monthly salary. This will help you to self-fund day-to-day expenses and meet your monthly debt obligations should you become unemployed. However, many people deem this target unrealistic and Magosha says the key is to break the hand-to-mouth pattern. 'A strategy of saving whatever is left after spending is unlikely to succeed or get you out of the pay cheque to pay cheque scenario. You need to do the reverse of that in order to break the pattern.'

She shares steps that can help you start saving from your currently stretched budget.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 07:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
