  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sanlam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLM   ZAE000070660

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
58.92 ZAR   +0.56%
Sanlam : Start Your Career With Financial Confidence

08/17/2022 | 06:24am EDT
One of the most important things you can do is set financial goals. Goal setting and planning is an important step to becoming financially confident. By deciding on your goals and setting them out in front of you, you'll be in a better position to put your plans into action when your first salary comes in. Your goals can be both long-term, like saving for retirement, or short-term, like building an emergency fund; and they will form the basis of your financial planning.

According to Nicolette, building an emergency fund will help insulate you when life takes its inevitable twists and turns. She says, "The more we know, the better we do, and the better we do, the more financially confident we can be. So, if you feel you don't know enough, don't be afraid to ask someone close to you who knows better or consult a financial adviser. If you can get your finances right from an early age, achieving your goals will be so much easier."

To learn more about how to manage your finances with confidence catch Nicolette on the Sanlam Moola-Money Game Show on Sundays at 19:30 on SABC 2. The Sanlam Moola-Money Game Show is South Africa's only financial education game show, designed to entertain and educate South Africans about their money.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
