  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sanlam Limited
  News
  Summary
    SLM   ZAE000070660

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-30
53.17 ZAR   -5.32%
12:54pSanlam : and Absa Conclude Partnership Deal
PU
11/01Sanlam : and MTN's InsurTech Alliance Kicks Off
PU
10/21Walmart doubles down on Africa despite a decade of frustration
RE
Summary 
Summary

Sanlam : and Absa Conclude Partnership Deal

12/02/2022 | 12:54pm EST
The conclusion of the transaction significantly strengthens SIH's offering through enhanced scale, broader distribution reach and a more holistic range of investment solutions. This further enhances SIH's position as one of South Africa's largest black-owned asset managers.

Absa has also entered into a 10-year distribution agreement with SIH, meaning the expanded operations will utilise the distribution networks of both Sanlam and Absa, which significantly broadens market reach for the enlarged SIH.

Sanlam Investment Group CEO, Mr Carl Roothman, said, "We are excited that the agreement to integrate the investment management businesses of Sanlam and Absa has been concluded. Sanlam and Absa clients will gain from the enhanced investment offering. This partnership will allow us to deliver investment solutions that sustain future generations."

"Scale is critical in driving the product and service innovation required to meet clients' financial goals. Combined capabilities, expertise and commitment to our clients will position us to be the preferred investment solutions provider in South Africa. Our promise is to serve our customers with pride and deliver world-class client experience and solutions," Mr Roothman said.

Commenting on the transaction, Absa Group Financial Director, Mr Jason Quinn, said, "We are delighted with the successful conclusion of the transaction, which delivers the scale, capabilities and transformation which we view as essential to achieving strong and sustainable growth. Absa remains committed to the investment management sector through its shareholding in the combined entity and a 10-year distribution agreement, which will help us to offer an enhanced customer-value proposition by creating a deeper, broader range of investment solutions for our clients."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 17:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 96 450 M 5 685 M 5 685 M
Net income 2022 10 144 M 598 M 598 M
Net cash 2022 39 360 M 2 320 M 2 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 6,71%
Capitalization 115 B 6 784 M 6 784 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 21 180
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart SANLAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sanlam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANLAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 53,17 ZAR
Average target price 69,47 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Brendan Hanratty Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abigail Muelelwa Mukhuba Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Elias Masilela Chairman
Theo Mabaso Group Chief Information Officer
Karabo Tshailane Nondumo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED-10.43%6 784
AXA4.54%65 622
METLIFE, INC.22.74%60 179
AFLAC INCORPORATED23.15%44 725
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-0.47%39 755
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.50%33 718