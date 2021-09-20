Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sanlam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLM   ZAE000070660

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/17
62.93 ZAR   +1.14%
10:42aSANLAM : to Sell UK Wealth Businesses
PU
09/17Brait PLC Reportedly Revives Plans to Exit Consol Glass
CI
09/17SANLAM : and UCT to Support Actuarial Students
PU
Sanlam : to Sell UK Wealth Businesses

09/20/2021 | 10:42am EDT
This transaction is expected to complete during the first quarter of 2022.

Last week Sanlam announced the sale of its UK life and pensions business to Chesnara plc for GBP39 million, subject to regulatory approvals. Sanlam also completed the sale of its UK platform business, Nucleus Financial Group plc, in August this year, and received proceeds of GBP75 million.

The total proceeds from the sale of the three UK businesses is GBP254 million, and in aggregate represents a premium to the value Sanlam has carried these businesses at in their Group Equity Value.

Sanlam will retain the Group's institutional asset management operations in the UK. These operations manage client assets of GBP4.5 billion. This allows Sanlam to focus its international asset management business to better service its South African and African clients. Sanlam's international asset management capabilities reflect a long-standing track record of delivery through its dedicated and diverse workforce, including 35 investment professionals based in the UK.

Sanlam Group CEO, Mr Paul Hanratty said: "This transaction represents a good opportunity to reallocate capital to Africa, a key part of our diversification strategy, and other selected emerging markets while enabling us to amplify our international asset management offering and service to our clients."

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 101 B 6 811 M 6 811 M
Net income 2021 9 811 M 662 M 662 M
Net cash 2021 48 676 M 3 286 M 3 286 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 130 B 8 804 M 8 773 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 20 920
Free-Float 74,2%
Managers and Directors
Paul Brendan Hanratty Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abigail Muelelwa Mukhuba Finance Director
Elias Masilela Chairman
Anton D. Botha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sipho Abednego Nkosi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED7.11%8 804
AXA18.36%64 731
METLIFE, INC.31.46%52 888
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.31%51 734
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.32.11%39 895
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.21%37 341