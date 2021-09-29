Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sanli Environmental Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1E3   SG1DG8000009

SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED

(1E3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/28
0.112 SGD   -2.61%
06:12aREPL : :Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
08/02SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL : Names CEO, Shares Climb 5%
MT
08/02Sanli Environmental Limited Announces CEO Changes
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 201705316M

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sanli Environmental Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") ("Catalist Rules"), on a poll vote, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 14 September 2021 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM held on 29 September 2021.

  1. Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM

Total No. of

FOR

AGAINST

Shares

No.

Ordinary Resolutions

Represented by

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

Votes For and

Shares

(%)

Shares

(%)

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the

171,538,223

171,538,223

100.00

0

0.00

Directors' Statement and

Audited Financial Statements for

the financial year ended 31

March 2021 together with the

Independent Auditor's Report

thereon.

2.

To approve a tax exempt (1-tier)

171,538,223

171,538,223

100.00

0

0.00

final dividend of 0.07 Singapore

cent per share for the financial

year ended 31 March 2021.

3.

To approve Directors' fees of

171,538,223

171,538,223

100.00

0

0.00

S$122,502 for the financial year

ended 31 March 2021.

4.

To re-elect Mr Kew Boon Kee, a

158,255,548

158,255,548

100.00

0

0.00

Director retiring pursuant to

Regulation 108 of the

Company's Constitution.

5.

To re-elect Mr Lee Tien Chiat, a

158,255,548

158,255,548

100.00

0

0.00

Director retiring pursuant to

Regulation 108 of the

Company's Constitution.

6.

To re-elect Mr Latiff Bin Ibrahim,

171,538,223

171,538,223

100.00

0

0.00

a Director retiring pursuant to

Regulation 118 of the

Company's Constitution.

7.

To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte &

171,538,223

171,538,223

100.00

0

0.00

Touche LLP, as auditors of the

Company and to authorise the

Directors to fix their

remuneration.

8.

To authorise Directors to allot

171,538,223

171,538,223

100.00

0

0.00

and issue shares and

convertible securities.

9.

To approve the proposed

171,538,223

171,538,223

100.00

0

0.00

renewal of the Share Buy-back

Mandate.

SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2021

Page 2

  1. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)
    Pursuant to Rule 704(15)(b) of the Catalist Rules, the details of parties who are required to and have abstained from voting on the resolutions tabled at the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions Number and details

Name

Number of Shares held

Ordinary Resolution 3

To approve Directors' fees of S$122,502 for

Mr Chan Hock Leong

100,000

the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Ordinary Resolution 4

To re-elect Mr Kew Boon Kee,

a

Director

Mr Kew Boon Kee

13,282,675

retiring pursuant to Regulation 108 of the

Company's Constitution.

Ordinary Resolution 5

To re-elect Mr Lee Tien Chiat,

a

Director

Mr Lee Tien Chiat

13,282,675

retiring pursuant to Regulation 108 of the

Company's Constitution.

  1. Name of firm appointed as Scrutineer
    Incorp Business Advisory Pte Ltd was appointed as Scrutineer for the conduct of poll at the AGM.
  2. Re-appointmentof Director to Audit Committee
    Mr Latiff Bin Ibrahim, who was re-appointed as a Director of the Company continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee. Mr Latiff is considered independent for purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

By Order of the Board

Sanli Environmental Limited

Mr Ng Lip Chi, Lawrence

Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director

29 September 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor ("Sponsor"), SAC Capital Private Limited. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

Sanli Environmental Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED
06:12aREPL : :Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
08/02SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL : Names CEO, Shares Climb 5%
MT
08/02Sanli Environmental Limited Announces CEO Changes
CI
08/02Sanli Environmental Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
07/26SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL : Logs 5% Rise in FY21 Attributable Profit; Shares Jump 12%
MT
07/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Sanli's FY2021 net profit rose 25.1% to S$0.5 million
PU
07/26Sanli Environmental Limited Proposes First and Final Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
07/26Sanli Environmental Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, ..
CI
07/15SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL : Clinches Nearly $54 Million Contract in Malaysia; Shares Surge 70%
MT
07/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Sanli wins S$72.67M worth of PUB contracts for new disinfection sy..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60,5 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2021 0,33 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net cash 2021 15,7 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,9x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 29,8 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sanli Environmental Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Teck Huat Chua Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sai Leung Law Chief Financial Officer
Lip Chi Ng Non-Executive Chairman
Hock Leong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Latiff bin Ibrahim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED86.67%22
VINCI10.50%58 691
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED34.88%32 858
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 622
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.21%21 756
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.73%20 186