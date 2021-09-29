REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Company and to authorise the

Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sanli Environmental Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") ("Catalist Rules"), on a poll vote, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 14 September 2021 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM held on 29 September 2021.

SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)

Pursuant to Rule 704(15)(b) of the Catalist Rules, the details of parties who are required to and have abstained from voting on the resolutions tabled at the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions Number and details Name Number of Shares held Ordinary Resolution 3 To approve Directors' fees of S$122,502 for Mr Chan Hock Leong 100,000 the financial year ended 31 March 2021. Ordinary Resolution 4 To re-elect Mr Kew Boon Kee, a Director Mr Kew Boon Kee 13,282,675 retiring pursuant to Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution. Ordinary Resolution 5 To re-elect Mr Lee Tien Chiat, a Director Mr Lee Tien Chiat 13,282,675 retiring pursuant to Regulation 108 of the Company's Constitution.

Name of firm appointed as Scrutineer

Incorp Business Advisory Pte Ltd was appointed as Scrutineer for the conduct of poll at the AGM. Re-appointment of Director to Audit Committee

Mr Latiff Bin Ibrahim, who was re-appointed as a Director of the Company continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee. Mr Latiff is considered independent for purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

By Order of the Board

Sanli Environmental Limited

Mr Ng Lip Chi, Lawrence

Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director

29 September 2021

