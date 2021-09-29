REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2021
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sanli Environmental Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") ("Catalist Rules"), on a poll vote, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 14 September 2021 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM held on 29 September 2021.
Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM
Total No. of
FOR
AGAINST
Shares
No.
Ordinary Resolutions
Represented by
No. of
Percentage
No. of
Percentage
Votes For and
Shares
(%)
Shares
(%)
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the
171,538,223
171,538,223
100.00
0
0.00
Directors' Statement and
Audited Financial Statements for
the financial year ended 31
March 2021 together with the
Independent Auditor's Report
thereon.
2.
To approve a tax exempt (1-tier)
171,538,223
171,538,223
100.00
0
0.00
final dividend of 0.07 Singapore
cent per share for the financial
year ended 31 March 2021.
3.
To approve Directors' fees of
171,538,223
171,538,223
100.00
0
0.00
S$122,502 for the financial year
ended 31 March 2021.
4.
To re-elect Mr Kew Boon Kee, a
158,255,548
158,255,548
100.00
0
0.00
Director retiring pursuant to
Regulation 108 of the
Company's Constitution.
5.
To re-elect Mr Lee Tien Chiat, a
158,255,548
158,255,548
100.00
0
0.00
Director retiring pursuant to
Regulation 108 of the
Company's Constitution.
6.
To re-elect Mr Latiff Bin Ibrahim,
171,538,223
171,538,223
100.00
0
0.00
a Director retiring pursuant to
Regulation 118 of the
Company's Constitution.
7.
To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte &
171,538,223
171,538,223
100.00
0
0.00
Touche LLP, as auditors of the
Company and to authorise the
Directors to fix their
remuneration.
8.
To authorise Directors to allot
171,538,223
171,538,223
100.00
0
0.00
and issue shares and
convertible securities.
9.
To approve the proposed
171,538,223
171,538,223
100.00
0
0.00
renewal of the Share Buy-back
Mandate.
SANLI ENVIRONMENTAL LIMITED
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2021
Page 2
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)
Pursuant to Rule 704(15)(b) of the Catalist Rules, the details of parties who are required to and have abstained from voting on the resolutions tabled at the AGM are set out below.
Resolutions Number and details
Name
Number of Shares held
Ordinary Resolution 3
To approve Directors' fees of S$122,502 for
Mr Chan Hock Leong
100,000
the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Ordinary Resolution 4
To re-elect Mr Kew Boon Kee,
a
Director
Mr Kew Boon Kee
13,282,675
retiring pursuant to Regulation 108 of the
Company's Constitution.
Ordinary Resolution 5
To re-elect Mr Lee Tien Chiat,
a
Director
Mr Lee Tien Chiat
13,282,675
retiring pursuant to Regulation 108 of the
Company's Constitution.
Name of firm appointed as Scrutineer
Incorp Business Advisory Pte Ltd was appointed as Scrutineer for the conduct of poll at the AGM.
Re-appointmentof Director to Audit Committee
Mr Latiff Bin Ibrahim, who was re-appointed as a Director of the Company continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee. Mr Latiff is considered independent for purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.
By Order of the Board
Sanli Environmental Limited
Mr Ng Lip Chi, Lawrence
Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director
29 September 2021
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor ("Sponsor"), SAC Capital Private Limited. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.
Sanli Environmental Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:14 UTC.