Sanlien Technology : Announcement of the retirement of spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer of Sanlien Technology Corp.

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance
officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Xiu Hui Chen
Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:NA
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2022/07/14
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Ju-Ming Kao will temporarily act as Spokesperson, financial officer and
corporate governance officer
(2)The new Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer
will be appointed in the near board of meeting.