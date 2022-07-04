Log in
    5493   TW0005493001

SANLIEN TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(5493)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-30
46.10 TWD   -2.95%
SANLIEN TECHNOLOGY : To Announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
PU
SANLIEN TECHNOLOGY : Resolution on the record date for distribution of dividends.
PU
Sanlien Technology Corp. Announces Dividend, Payment Date of Cash Dividend Distribution Is July 20, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanlien Technology : Announcement of the retirement of spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer of Sanlien Technology Corp.

07/04/2022 | 01:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sanlien Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 13:42:56
Subject 
 Announcement of the retirement of spokesperson,
financial officer and corporate governance officer of
Sanlien Technology Corp.
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance
officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Xiu Hui Chen
Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:NA
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2022/07/14
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Ju-Ming Kao will temporarily act as Spokesperson, financial officer and
corporate governance officer
(2)The new Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer
will be appointed in the near board of meeting.

Disclaimer

San Lien Technology Corporation published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 05:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
