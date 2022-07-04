Sanlien Technology : Announcement of the retirement of spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer of Sanlien Technology Corp.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Xiu Hui Chen Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:NA 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):Retirement 6.Reason for the change:Retirement 7.Effective date:2022/07/14 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Ju-Ming Kao will temporarily act as Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer (2)The new Spokesperson, financial officer and corporate governance officer will be appointed in the near board of meeting.