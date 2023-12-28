(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa reported Thursday that Alessia Cozzi, related to the chairman and CEO, Massimo Perotti, sold 2,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR42.7968, for a total consideration of EUR85,593.60.

Sanlorenzo's stock closed Thursday up 0.5 percent at EUR42.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.