(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa reported Friday that Alessia Cozzi, related to the chairman and CEO, Massimo Perotti, sold 3,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR43.0625, for a total consideration of EUR129,187.50.

Sanlorenzo's stock closed Friday up 0.5 percent at EUR42.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.