Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Sanlorenzo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SL   IT0003549422

SANLORENZO S.P.A.

(SL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:29 2023-03-21 pm EDT
42.55 EUR   +0.59%
02:30aGM of Sanlorenzo divests over 15,000 shares
AN
03/15Global markets live: SVB, Credit Suisse, Blackstone, Tesla...
MS
03/15Pietro Gussalli Beretta resigns from the board of Sanlorenzo
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM of Sanlorenzo divests over 15,000 shares

03/22/2023 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa announced Monday that General Manager Ferruccio Rossi sold 15,568 shares in two separate transactions.

In a first transaction, he sold 7,068 shares at an average price of EUR45.5074 for a total of EUR321,646.303.

In a second transaction, it instead sold 8,500 shares at an average price of EUR42.378 for a total consideration of EUR360,213.00.

Sanlorenzo's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR42.55 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SANLORENZO S.P.A.
02:30aGM of Sanlorenzo divests over 15,000 shares
AN
03/15Global markets live: SVB, Credit Suisse, Blackstone, Tesla...
MS
03/15Pietro Gussalli Beretta resigns from the board of Sanlorenzo
AN
03/15Banks sink the Mib, which falls below 26,000
AN
03/15Mib opens down; China retail sales rise
AN
03/15Sanlorenzo, profit and revenue up; guidance 2023 up on 2022
AN
03/14Mib below par; wait for US inflation
AN
03/14Europeans given up; there is indecision on Fed hikes
AN
03/13Sell-off on banks; Milan in deep red
AN
02/22Mib red but holds at 27,000; FinecoBank trailing
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANLORENZO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 744 M 801 M 801 M
Net income 2022 71,2 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net cash 2022 97,7 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SANLORENZO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sanlorenzo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANLORENZO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,55 €
Average target price 49,00 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Perotti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pietro Gussalli Beretta Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Merlo Independent Non-Executive Director
Licia Mattioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Leonardo Luca Etro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANLORENZO S.P.A.15.16%1 589
BÉNÉTEAU11.32%1 361
MALIBU BOATS, INC.0.88%1 101
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.18.94%547
THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.29.63%417
FOUNTAINE PAJOT-2.46%196