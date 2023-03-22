GM of Sanlorenzo divests over 15,000 shares

(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa announced Monday that General Manager Ferruccio Rossi sold 15,568 shares in two separate transactions.

In a first transaction, he sold 7,068 shares at an average price of EUR45.5074 for a total of EUR321,646.303.

In a second transaction, it instead sold 8,500 shares at an average price of EUR42.378 for a total consideration of EUR360,213.00.

Sanlorenzo's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR42.55 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

