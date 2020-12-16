SANLORENZO S.P.A.:

SHARE BUY-BACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 10-16 DECEMBER 2020

Ameglia (SP), 16 December 2020 - Sanlorenzo S.p.A. ("Sanlorenzo" or the "Company"), with regards to the treasury share buy-back program authorised by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2020, as disclosed on 24 September 2020 also pursuant to Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as subsequently amended (the "Issuers' Regulations"), announces the purchase on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 10 to 16 December 2020, of no. 923 ordinary shares, equal to 0.003% of the share capital subscribed and paid-in, at an average price of €15.39 per share, for a total amount of €14,205.42.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Purchases of ordinary shares of Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (ISIN IT0003549422) made on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in the period are presented below on a daily aggregated basis:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (€) Value (€) 10/12/20 423 15.40 6,514.20 14/12/20 500 15.38 7,691.22 TOTAL 923 15.39 14,205.42

Following the purchases made so far, as of today's date, Sanlorenzo S.p.A. holds no. 58,143 ordinary shares, equal to 0.169% of the share capital subscribed and paid-in.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below:

Date Time No. of shares acquired Price (€) 10/12/2020 17:35:57 300 15.40 10/12/2020 17:35:57 123 15.40 14/12/2020 13:35:25 13 15.36 14/12/2020 13:35:25 116 15.36 14/12/2020 13:35:25 100 15.38 14/12/2020 13:35:25 81 15.38 14/12/2020 13:35:25 90 15.40 14/12/2020 13:38:00 100 15.40

