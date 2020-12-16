Log in
Sanlorenzo S p A : SHARE BUY-BACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 10-16 DECEMBER 2020

12/16/2020 | 12:19pm EST
SANLORENZO S.P.A.:

SHARE BUY-BACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 10-16 DECEMBER 2020

Ameglia (SP), 16 December 2020 - Sanlorenzo S.p.A. ("Sanlorenzo" or the "Company"), with regards to the treasury share buy-back program authorised by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2020, as disclosed on 24 September 2020 also pursuant to Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as subsequently amended (the "Issuers' Regulations"), announces the purchase on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 10 to 16 December 2020, of no. 923 ordinary shares, equal to 0.003% of the share capital subscribed and paid-in, at an average price of €15.39 per share, for a total amount of €14,205.42.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Purchases of ordinary shares of Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (ISIN IT0003549422) made on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in the period are presented below on a daily aggregated basis:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Value (€)

10/12/20

423

15.40

6,514.20

14/12/20

500

15.38

7,691.22

TOTAL

923

15.39

14,205.42

Following the purchases made so far, as of today's date, Sanlorenzo S.p.A. holds no. 58,143 ordinary shares, equal to 0.169% of the share capital subscribed and paid-in.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below:

Date

Time

No. of shares acquired

Price (€)

10/12/2020

17:35:57

300

15.40

10/12/2020

17:35:57

123

15.40

14/12/2020

13:35:25

13

15.36

14/12/2020

13:35:25

116

15.36

14/12/2020

13:35:25

100

15.38

14/12/2020

13:35:25

81

15.38

14/12/2020

13:35:25

90

15.40

14/12/2020

13:38:00

100

15.40

1

* * *

Sanlorenzo S.p.A.

Sanlorenzo is a worldwide leader in terms of number of yachts over 30 metres long. It is the only player in luxury yachting to compete in different sectors with a single brand, producing yachts and superyachts tailored to every boat owner, characterised by a distinctive and timeless design.

Sanlorenzo's production is broken down into three divisions:

  • Yacht Division - composite yachts of a length between 24 and 38 metres;
  • Superyacht Division - superyachts in aluminium and steel of between 40 and 68 metres long;
  • Bluegame Division - sport utility yachts of length between 13 and 22 metres.

Sanlorenzo's production is articulated over four production sites located in La Spezia, Ameglia (SP), Viareggio (LU) and Massa. The sites are strategically located near to each other, so allowing significant operational efficiencies.

The Group employs around 500 people and cooperates with a network of 1,500 qualified craft enterprises. It can rely on an international distribution network and a widespread service network for customers all over the world.

In 2019, the Group generated net revenues from the sale of new yachts of around €456 million, adjusted EBITDA of €66 million and a Group net profit of €27 million.

www.sanlorenzoyacht.com

* * *

Investor Relations

Weber Shandwick | Advisory

Attilio Bruzzese

Giorgio Catalano M. 334 696 9275

Silvia Guidi

Mail gcatalano@advisorywebershandwick.it

Tel. + 39 0584 380900

Francesca Visioni M. 342 973 7950

investor.relations@sanlorenzoyacht.com

Mail fvisioni@advisorywebershandwick.it

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:18:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
