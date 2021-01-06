Log in
Sanlorenzo S p A : SHARE BUY-BACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 31 DECEMBER 2020 - 6 JANUARY 2021

01/06/2021 | 11:50am EST
SANLORENZO S.P.A.:

SHARE BUY-BACK REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD 31 DECEMBER 2020 - 6 JANUARY 2021

Ameglia (SP), 6 January 2021 - Sanlorenzo S.p.A. ("Sanlorenzo" or the "Company"), with regards to the treasury share buy-back program authorised by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2020, as disclosed on 24 September 2020 also pursuant to Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as subsequently amended (the "Issuers' Regulations"), announces that no transactions in own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period from 31 December 2020 to 6 January 2021.

Following the purchases made so far, as of today's date, Sanlorenzo S.p.A. holds no. 58,666 ordinary shares, equal to 0.170% of the share capital subscribed and paid-in.

* * *

Sanlorenzo S.p.A.

Sanlorenzo is a worldwide leader in terms of number of yachts over 30 metres long. It is the only player in luxury yachting to compete in different sectors with a single brand, producing yachts and superyachts tailored to every boat owner, characterised by a distinctive and timeless design.

Sanlorenzo's production is broken down into three divisions:

  • Yacht Division - composite yachts of a length between 24 and 38 metres;
  • Superyacht Division - superyachts in aluminium and steel of between 40 and 68 metres long;
  • Bluegame Division - sport utility yachts of length between 13 and 22 metres.

Sanlorenzo's production is articulated over four production sites located in La Spezia, Ameglia (SP), Viareggio (LU) and Massa. The sites are strategically located near to each other, so allowing significant operational efficiencies.

The Group employs around 500 people and cooperates with a network of 1,500 qualified craft enterprises. It can rely on an international distribution network and a widespread service network for customers all over the world.

In 2019, the Group generated net revenues from the sale of new yachts of around €456 million, adjusted EBITDA of €66 million and a Group net profit of €27 million.

www.sanlorenzoyacht.com

* * *

Investor Relations

Weber Shandwick | Advisory

Attilio Bruzzese

Giorgio Catalano M. 334 696 9275

Silvia Guidi

Mail gcatalano@advisorywebershandwick.it

Tel. + 39 0187 6181

Francesca Visioni M. 342 973 7950

investor.relations@sanlorenzoyacht.com

Mail fvisioni@advisorywebershandwick.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 16:49:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
