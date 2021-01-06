SANLORENZO S.P.A.:

SHARE BUY-BACK REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD 31 DECEMBER 2020 - 6 JANUARY 2021

Ameglia (SP), 6 January 2021 - Sanlorenzo S.p.A. ("Sanlorenzo" or the "Company"), with regards to the treasury share buy-back program authorised by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2020, as disclosed on 24 September 2020 also pursuant to Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as subsequently amended (the "Issuers' Regulations"), announces that no transactions in own shares have been concluded by the Company in the period from 31 December 2020 to 6 January 2021.

Following the purchases made so far, as of today's date, Sanlorenzo S.p.A. holds no. 58,666 ordinary shares, equal to 0.170% of the share capital subscribed and paid-in.

* * *

