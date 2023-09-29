(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa announced Friday that in the period between Sept. 25 and Sept. 29, it bought back 10,626 ordinary shares at an average price of EUR34.83, for a total value of EUR370,102.80.

As a result of these transactions, Sanlorenzo holds 208,760 treasury shares.

Sanlorenzo closed Friday up 0.3 percent to EUR35.50 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

