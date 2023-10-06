(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa announced Friday that it purchased 6,168 ordinary shares in the period between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR35.29, for a total consideration of EUR217,686.20.

As a result of the transactions to date, Sanlorenzo holds 214,928 treasury shares as of today.

Sanlorenzo's stock on Friday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR35.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.