(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa reported Thursday that it realized net revenues from the sale of new yachts in 2023 at EUR840.2 million up 13% from EUR740.7 million in 2022. In the fourth quarter, however, the figure amounted to EUR214.2 million up 8.9 percent from EUR196.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Ebitda for the full year 2023 amounted to EUR157.5 million, up nearly 22 percent from EUR129.6 million in the previous year.

The Net Cash Position is EUR140.5 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to EUR100.3 million as of December 31, 2022, strong net cash generation of EUR40.2 million, net of dividend payments of EUR22.9 million, share buy-back of EUR3.3 million, organic net investments of EUR44.5 million as well as the impact on the NFP of the consolidation of Duerre and Sea Energy of EUR11.3 million. Therefore, the company points out, the net cash financial position, on a like-for-like basis, would amount to EUR151.8 million, which compares to the guidance provided in the EUR135-145 million range.

The net backlog as of Dec. 31 amounted to EUR1.04 billion down from EUR1.07 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Sanlorenzo's stock trades up 1.9 percent at EUR43.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

