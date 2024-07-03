(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa and its subsidiary Bluegame Srl, as an adhering party, signed Wednesday with the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Invitalia and the Tuscany Region a Development Agreement for a total of EUR91.5 million that provides for the implementation of an ambitious industrial investment program.

The program, which will be implemented in the regions of Tuscany and Liguria at the company's four main plants, focuses on maximum sustainability and technological innovation, especially in terms of green fuels and materials applied to product development, as well as digitalization of services and processes, combined with a significant increase in production capacity, the company explained in a note.

"The agreement adds another important piece in our vision of sustainable development of luxury yachting and the ecosystem in which we operate and which we continue to enhance. We are happy to be able to count on the support and collaboration of institutions to support Sanlorenzo in its role as an ambassador of Made in Italy excellence and competitiveness in the world," commented Cav. Lav. Massimo Perotti, president and CEO of Sanlorenzo.

Sanlorenzo trades in the green by 2.9 percent at EUR39.15 per share.

