(Alliance News) - Sanlorenzo Spa has announced that it has signed a partnership with Axpo Energy Solutions Italia, the luxury yachting maison will be able to reduce its emissions by more than 600 tons of CO2 per year.

In concrete terms, the agreement between the two companies has seen the construction of three photovoltaic plants, with a total capacity of 1.5 MW, which are in addition to 500 kW already present at Sanlorenzo's sites.

These are, in particular, the sites in La Spezia, where the production of superyachts takes place; Ameglia, a town in La Spezia where the company's headquarters are located; and Viareggio, the historical heart of Italian boating, the company explained in a note.

The group also plans to further increase installed capacity to 3.1 MW by the end of 2024.

On Thursday, Sanlorenzo closed 2.9 percent in the red at EUR44.10 per share.

