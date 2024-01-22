SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

The live webcast presentation and supporting materials will be available on the Sanmina website at www.sanmina.com in the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available at the same location upon the conclusion of the event.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact:

Paige Melching

SVP, Investor Communications

408.964.3610

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-first-quarter-fiscal-2024-earnings-conference-call-302041156.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation