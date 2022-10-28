Advanced search
SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

10/28/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

What:

 

Sanmina Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings

 

When: 

 

Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET

 

Web Link:

 

www.sanmina.com

 

Dial in Number:

 

 

866.652.5200 – Domestic

412.317.6060 – International

 

Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in industrial, defense, medical, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact:                                                        
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408.964.3610

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-conference-call-301662646.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
