Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sanmina Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANM   US8010561020

SANMINA CORPORATION

(SANM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanmina Corporation : Invites You To Join Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

07/26/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET

What:

Sanmina Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings

 

When: 

Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET

 

Web Link:

www.sanmina.com

 

Teleconference Information:

Dial in Number:    866.891.4420 – Domestic
                               201.383.2868 – International

Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-conference-call-301341501.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SANMINA CORPORATION
05:31pSANMINA CORPORATION : Invites You To Join Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings..
PR
07/19SANMINA : Viking Enterprise Solutions and Kalray announce the co-development of ..
PU
07/16FARO TECHNOLOGIES : Plans to Outsource Manufacturing to Sanmina
MT
07/16FARO Technologies, Inc. Enters into Manufacturing Services Agreement with San..
CI
07/15SANMINA : to Begin Production of AEye LiDAR Sensors
MT
07/15AEye Partners with Sanmina to Scale LiDAR Production
CI
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Scaled Back with Sale of Sanmina Sh..
MT
05/24SANMINA : Viking Enterprise Solutions Introduces New NVMe-over-Fabrics Enterpris..
PR
05/05SANMINA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/05Tranche Update on Sanmina Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Octo..
CI
More news