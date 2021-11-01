Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sanmina Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANM   US8010561020

SANMINA CORPORATION

(SANM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanmina Corporation Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

11/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET

What:

Sanmina Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings



When: 

Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET



Web Link:

www.sanmina.com



Dial in Number:

866.891.4420 – Domestic

201.383.2868 – International



Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-conference-call-301413312.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SANMINA CORPORATION
05:01pSanmina Corporation Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earning..
PR
09/21SANMINA : Strengthens Focus on Extensive Optical, RF and Microelectronics Capabilities
PR
09/21Sanmina Strengthens Focus on Extensive Optical, RF and Microelectronics Capabilities
CI
08/04SANMINA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Opera..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on Sanmina Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 28, 20..
CI
08/03AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Sedg, uis, sanm
MT
08/03SANMINA : Q3 (opens in new window)
PU
08/03SANMINA : REPORTS third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/02MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Sedg, uis, sanm
MT
08/02SANMINA : Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue; Issues Downbeat Fiscal Q4 Revenue ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANMINA CORPORATION
More recommendations