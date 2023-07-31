Equities SANM US8010561020
|Earnings Flash (SANM) SANMINA CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $2.21B
|Earnings Flash (SANM) SANMINA CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $1.55
Transcript : Sanmina Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 31, 2023
Transcript : Sanmina Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 31, 2023
Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides these offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in industries, such as industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure. Its operations are managed as two businesses: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). IMS business consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, high-level assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment. Its CPS components include printed circuit boards, backplanes and backplane assemblies, cable assemblies, fabricated metal parts, precision machined parts, and plastic-injected molded parts. Its products include memory solutions, high-performance storage platforms, optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronic (microE) design and manufacturing services and others.
2023-10-29 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Sanmina Corporation
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
61.46USD
Average target price
77.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+25.28%
Sector Other Semiconductors
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.33%
|3 484 M $
|-5.05%
|3 488 M $
|+51.84%
|3 527 M $
|+49.74%
|3 628 M $
|+29.62%
|3 302 M $
|+1.51%
|3 205 M $
|+22.94%
|3 195 M $
|-18.38%
|3 192 M $
|+41.29%
|3 111 M $
|+30.51%
|3 911 M $