Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides these offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in industries, such as industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure. Its operations are managed as two businesses: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). IMS business consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, high-level assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment. Its CPS components include printed circuit boards, backplanes and backplane assemblies, cable assemblies, fabricated metal parts, precision machined parts, and plastic-injected molded parts. Its products include memory solutions, high-performance storage platforms, optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronic (microE) design and manufacturing services and others.

Sector Semiconductors