SANNE GROUP PLC    SNN   JE00BVRZ8S85

SANNE GROUP PLC

(SNN)
  Report
EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes: Cayman Islands removed

10/06/2020 | 08:10am EDT

The Council today decided to add Anguilla and Barbados to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. Cayman Islands and Oman were removed from the list, after having passed the necessary reforms to improve their tax policy framework.

The EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes is part of the EU's external strategy for taxation and aims to contribute to ongoing efforts to promote tax good governance worldwide. It lists non-EU jurisdictions that either have not engaged in a constructive dialogue with the EU on tax governance or have failed to deliver on their commitments to implement reforms to comply with a set of objective tax good governance criteria, concerning tax transparency, fair taxation and implementation of international standards against tax base erosion and profit shifting.

Anguilla and Barbados were included in the EU list following peer review reports published by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, which downgraded the ratings of Anguilla and Barbados, respectively, to 'non-compliant' and 'partially compliant' with the international standard on transparency and exchange of information on request (EOIR).

Cayman Islands was removed from the EU list after it adopted new reforms to its framework on Collective Investment Funds in September 2020.

Oman was considered as compliant with all its commitments after it ratified the OECD Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, enacted legislation to enable automatic exchange of information and took all the necessary steps to activate its exchange-of-information relationships with all the EU member states.

Following this update, twelve jurisdictions remain on the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions: American Samoa, Anguilla, Barbados, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Seychelles, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

As regards Annex II - state of play of pending commitments - due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic the Council decided to extend several deadlines for these commitments. The Council also decided today to remove Mongolia and Bosnia and Herzegovina from Annex II after those countries deposited the instruments of ratification of the OECD Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, as amended.

Background

The EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes was established in December 2017. It has been revised several times. The most recent substantial revision took place in February 2020. From 2020 on, it is to be updated twice a year.

The list is included in Annex I of the Council conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. Those Council conclusions also contain a state-of-play document (Annex II) identifying non-EU jurisdictions which do not yet comply with all international tax standards but have provided sufficient undertakings to reform their tax policies.

The jurisdictions are assessed on the basis of a set of criteria laid down by the Council in 2016, concerning tax transparency, fair taxation and implementation of international standards against tax base erosion and profit shifting.

The Council's decisions are prepared by the Council's Code of Conduct Group which is also responsible for monitoring tax measures in the EU member states.

Disclaimer

Sanne Group plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 12:09:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2020 25,3 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net Debt 2020 91,5 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 904 M 1 172 M 1 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,65x
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 95,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 678,18 GBX
Last Close Price 624,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Charles Schnaier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
James Jonathan Ireland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marie Measures Chief Technology Officer
Andrew David Pomfret Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANNE GROUP PLC-7.83%1 172
BLACKROCK, INC.13.41%88 590
UBS GROUP AG-13.58%41 398
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.70%31 342
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.58%30 305
STATE STREET CORPORATION-22.39%21 633
