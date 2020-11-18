Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sanne Group plc    SNN   JE00BVRZ8S85

SANNE GROUP PLC

(SNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sanne : Alternatives specialist joins Sanne as Head of Client Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:09am EST

Sanne, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate business services, has appointed a new Head of Client Operations.

Based in Jersey, Mark Grenyer joins from JTC to take up this strategic role with Sanne. Working closely with the Country Head and other leadership colleagues, Mark will take responsibility for building and enhancing the Jersey business with a focus on client development and operational efficiency. He will identify new clients and help to create new, quality service opportunities for existing clients whilst helping to consolidate Sanne's position as a preferred service provider of choice.

With more than 18 years' experience, predominently in the alternative funds space, Mark has held numerous strategic leadership roles. He was most recently head of funds in Jersey for JTC where he worked for five years.

Disclaimer

Sanne Group plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANNE GROUP PLC
04:09aSANNE : Alternatives specialist joins Sanne as Head of Client Operations
PU
11/16SANNE : appoints new Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
11/10SANNE : appoints Business Development Director in Luxembourg
PU
10/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as Johnson sets out ne..
RE
10/12Energy stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as Johnson sets out new COVID-19 curbs
RE
10/06EU LIST OF NON-COOPERATIVE JURISDICT : Cayman Islands removed
PU
10/02SANNE : Announcement from the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance..
PU
09/29SANNE : acquires Deutsche Trust Company Limited Japan
PU
09/18SANNE : appoints experienced business development director in Jersey
PU
09/17SANNE : now a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 22,1 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net Debt 2020 92,0 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,0x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 897 M 1 188 M 1 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,61x
EV / Sales 2021 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SANNE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sanne Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANNE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 695,46 GBX
Last Close Price 616,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Charles Schnaier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
James Jonathan Ireland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marie Measures Chief Technology Officer
Andrew David Pomfret Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANNE GROUP PLC-9.01%1 188
BLACKROCK, INC.34.56%103 163
UBS GROUP AG6.95%51 417
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.10%35 188
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.18.06%32 572
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.80%24 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group