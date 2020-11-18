Sanne : Alternatives specialist joins Sanne as Head of Client Operations

Sanne, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate business services, has appointed a new Head of Client Operations.

Based in Jersey, Mark Grenyer joins from JTC to take up this strategic role with Sanne. Working closely with the Country Head and other leadership colleagues, Mark will take responsibility for building and enhancing the Jersey business with a focus on client development and operational efficiency. He will identify new clients and help to create new, quality service opportunities for existing clients whilst helping to consolidate Sanne's position as a preferred service provider of choice.

With more than 18 years' experience, predominently in the alternative funds space, Mark has held numerous strategic leadership roles. He was most recently head of funds in Jersey for JTC where he worked for five years.