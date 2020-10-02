Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sanne Group plc    SNN   JE00BVRZ8S85

SANNE GROUP PLC

(SNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanne : Announcement from the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance - Mauritius

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 03:55am EDT

On 7 May 2020, Mauritius was informed of the European Commission (EC) decision to list all the 11 third countries listed by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) including Mauritius as High Risk Third Country. The list is effective as from today, 01 October 2020.

Mauritius had already agreed to implement a detailed Action Plan within an agreed timeline with the FATF, to be removed from the FATF list and subsequently from the EU list. Amongst the measures initiated, a technical platform was set up between the Directorate General for Financial Services of the EC [DG FISMA] and the Mauritian authorities to apprise the EC of the substantive and tangible progress made by Mauritius. Accordingly, on 17 July 2020, the EC confirmed that there will be no top up requirements for the delisting of Mauritius.

The local and multinational financial institutions present locally have been kept abreast of the progress made in respect to the implementation of the action plan. Mauritius submitted (i) an initial progress report in March 2020 which FATF could not consider due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, (ii) a revised progress report to the FATF on 31 July 2020 and (iii) an updated progress report on 31 August 2020.

At the request of Mauritius, a virtual face to face meeting was also held between the FATF and the implementing authorities on 08 September 2020.

During the virtual meeting, the Joint Group (JG) underlined the efforts and steps undertaken by Mauritius, in particular under difficult circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has commended Mauritius on progress made as at date. The JG has noted that the Government of Mauritius considers the Action Plan seriously, and prioritises necessary actions to complete the Action Plan ahead of the agreed timeline. Furthermore, it also encouraged the authorities to continue their actions further in that direction. The JG has already submitted their findings to the FATF Plenary which will be held in October 2020.

In addition, the competent authorities, have also provided necessary clarifications to the foreign and correspondent banks to facilitate cross border transactions as from 01 October 2020. This approach has largely contributed to provide the necessary comfort in so far as compliance standards are concerned and maintain the trust in the jurisdiction.

The Government seeks to reassure the local and international investment community that Mauritius remains actively engaged in the implementation of the FATF Action Plan. The Government of Mauritius reiterates its commitment to continue in its endeavour to fully implement the FATF action plan at the earliest.

Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance
01 October 2020

Disclaimer

Sanne Group plc published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 07:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANNE GROUP PLC
03:55aSANNE : Announcement from the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance..
PU
09/29SANNE : acquires Deutsche Trust Company Limited Japan
PU
09/18SANNE : appoints experienced business development director in Jersey
PU
09/17SANNE : announces senior appointment in its Private Debt business
PU
09/17SANNE : now a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)
PU
09/04SANNE GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/01SANNE : Sale of Jersey Private Client Business
PU
07/01SANNE : Notice of Trading Update and First Half Results
PU
02/12London stocks rise as drop in new coronavirus cases soothes nerves
RE
01/29SANNE : Trading update, acquisition and notice of results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2020 25,3 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net Debt 2020 91,5 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 927 M 1 195 M 1 193 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,78x
EV / Sales 2021 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SANNE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sanne Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANNE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 678,18 GBX
Last Close Price 640,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Charles Schnaier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
James Jonathan Ireland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marie Measures Chief Technology Officer
Andrew David Pomfret Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANNE GROUP PLC-5.47%1 195
BLACKROCK, INC.12.10%85 932
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.92%50 145
UBS GROUP AG-15.75%40 279
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.11%30 420
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.09%29 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group