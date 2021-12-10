Sanne : EIF and Alter5 to finance renewable energy projects through a digital green bond programme

Alter5 will mobilise institutional capital and expand capital market access for renewable energy projects and developers through its Luxembourg-based green bond platform.

Alter5 is one of the first fintech companies in Europe and the first in Spain to work with the EIF by signing a guarantee under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF).

The European Investment Fund (EIF) has joined forces with Alter5, a leading Spanish financial technology company active in the sustainable alternative investment sector, to facilitate access to capital markets for renewable energy developers.

The EIF will grant a guarantee of up to €105 million to Alter5 to cover a portfolio of green loans of €150 million to finance the development and construction of renewable energy projects mainly located in Spain. Alter5 provides investors with a single technology platform to originate, validate, invest and manage their investments. The company is creating a digital process to simplify access to debt investments in sustainable assets.

The platform allows for the creation of tailored financing programmes for developers with large pipelines and specific solutions to address the financing needs of small developers operating in the energy sector. The financing provided to the beneficiaries will be funded via the issuance of green bonds purchased by institutional investors using a single vehicle and a standard documentation package.

Alter5 has engaged Bestinver Securities as the green energy bond structuring and placement agent. Bestinver is working with leading Spanish and European institutions, including pension funds, insurance companies and fixed income managers, to define the entities participating in the initial issuances.

This agreement between Alter5 and the EIF is backed by the Pan-European Guarantee Fund, part of the European Union's €540 billion package to address the economic impact of COVID-19.