  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sanne Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNN   JE00BVRZ8S85

SANNE GROUP PLC

(SNN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sanne : EIF and Alter5 to finance renewable energy projects through a digital green bond programme

12/10/2021 | 11:12am EST
  • Alter5 will mobilise institutional capital and expand capital market access for renewable energy projects and developers through its Luxembourg-based green bond platform.
  • Alter5 is one of the first fintech companies in Europe and the first in Spain to work with the EIF by signing a guarantee under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF).

The European Investment Fund (EIF) has joined forces with Alter5, a leading Spanish financial technology company active in the sustainable alternative investment sector, to facilitate access to capital markets for renewable energy developers.

The EIF will grant a guarantee of up to €105 million to Alter5 to cover a portfolio of green loans of €150 million to finance the development and construction of renewable energy projects mainly located in Spain. Alter5 provides investors with a single technology platform to originate, validate, invest and manage their investments. The company is creating a digital process to simplify access to debt investments in sustainable assets.

The platform allows for the creation of tailored financing programmes for developers with large pipelines and specific solutions to address the financing needs of small developers operating in the energy sector. The financing provided to the beneficiaries will be funded via the issuance of green bonds purchased by institutional investors using a single vehicle and a standard documentation package.

Alter5 has engaged Bestinver Securities as the green energy bond structuring and placement agent. Bestinver is working with leading Spanish and European institutions, including pension funds, insurance companies and fixed income managers, to define the entities participating in the initial issuances.

This agreement between Alter5 and the EIF is backed by the Pan-European Guarantee Fund, part of the European Union's €540 billion package to address the economic impact of COVID-19.

For Miguel Solana, founding partner of Alter5, "the partnership with the EIF is a fundamental step in the creation of new financing solutions for sustainable assets and projects; the guarantee will mobilise capital beyond traditional bank sources; by combining technology and efficient financial solutions, Alter5 can play a key role in the transformation of the sector, accelerating the energy transition in the EU."

According to Aitor Elustondo, head of Debt Advisory at Bestinver Securities, "Over the last few months, we have been working with a variety of institutions in the design of the programme, intending to carry out the first issuance in the first quarter of 2022. The agreement broadens the investment spectrum to Spanish and European investors that have already shown an explicit interest on the programme."

Sanne Group plc published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 197 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 27,6 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net Debt 2021 76,0 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,2x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 1 465 M 1 933 M 1 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales 2022 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 94,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Charles Schnaier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Jonathan Ireland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
Marie Measures Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Lazeris Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANNE GROUP PLC47.40%1 933
BLACKROCK, INC.27.38%139 624
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.40.36%91 023
UBS GROUP AG32.80%61 597
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)34.50%47 138
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.31.72%44 818