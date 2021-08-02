Sanne : FTSE 100 gains on HSBC boost; M&A activity pushes mid-caps to record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* FTSE 100 up 1.0%, FTSE 250 adds 1.5%
Aug 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, led by
HSBC after its first-half profit more than doubled, while a host
of merger and acquisition activity helped push mid-cap stocks to
record highs.
HSBC Holdings gained 1.3% and was the top boost to
the blue-chip index after it reported forecast-beating
first-half pretax profit that more than doubled from last year
when it made huge provisions for pandemic-related bad loans.
The FTSE 100 rose 1%, led by banks,
oil stocks and base metal miners.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed
1.5%, led by Meggitt and Sanne Group on
takeover deals.
British engineering group Meggitt surged 59.8% after U.S.
industrial firm Parker-Hannifin said it agreed to buy the
firm in a deal valuing it at 6.3 billion pounds.
UK asset manager Sanne Group Plc was the
second-biggest gainer on the mid-cap index, up 8.4%, after it
said it might get a $2 billion takeover bid from Apex.
