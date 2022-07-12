Sanne : Global Head of Capital Markets joins newly elected LuxCMA Board

Sanne, the award-winning and leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services is delighted to announce that their Global Head of Capital Markets, Rolf Caspers, has been appointed to sit on the Board for the Luxembourg Capital Markets Association (LuxCMA) for a three-year term.
LuxCMA, founded in March 2019, is a not-for-profit association whose mission is to promote Luxembourg's capital market industry. The association is managed by an Executive Board of four members, and a Board composed of nine members.
As Global Head of Capital Markets at Sanne, Rolf's primary focus is to broaden the groups Capital Markets capabilities and reach across targeted network and client markets. This role includes delivering initiatives to develop a global service platform with multi-jurisdictional capabilities and further enhancement of Sanne's product offering to leading banks and global financial institutions and asset managers around the world.
On the appointment, Rolf says:
The LuxCMA Board is tasked to operate as an institutionally and intellectually independent panel of experts and to implement the objectives on behalf of the association. Rolf has an impeccable track record, is highly knowledgeable, connected, and valued professional in the Luxembourg community, he brings significant financial services experience to LuxCMA and has worked at Board level in financial services for over20years and has been responsible for managing many significant business transformation and strategic projects, capital markets activity and other corporate actions.
