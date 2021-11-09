Sanne announce new Head of Sanne Hong Kong

Based in Sanne's Hong Kong office, James brings more than 19 years' experience. In addition to promoting the brand across the region, in his new role he is responsible for continuing to strengthen and enhance Sanne's existing offering , while identifying new strategic opportunities and supporting the brand's planned future expansion.

Before joining Sanne, James spent 17 years with IQ-EQ where he set up and handled the integration of businesses in a wide variety of jurisdictions including Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus. James moved to Asia in 2014, andwas heavily involved in the creation of IQ-EQ's corporate and private client business as lead in both Hong Kong and Singapore. James also spent two years at Equiomas Regional Managing Director, driving significant positive change across the Asian business.