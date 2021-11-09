Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sanne Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNN   JE00BVRZ8S85

SANNE GROUP PLC

(SNN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/08 11:35:07 am
906 GBX   -0.11%
02:03aSanne announce new Head of Sanne Hong Kong
PU
11/08FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Sanne Group plc
DJ
11/04FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Sanne Group plc
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanne announce new Head of Sanne Hong Kong

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Based in Sanne's Hong Kong office, James brings more than 19 years' experience. In addition to promoting the brand across the region, in his new role heis responsible for continuing to strengthen and enhance Sanne's existing offering,while identifying new strategic opportunities and supporting the brand's planned future expansion.

Before joining Sanne, James spent 17 years with IQ-EQ where he set up and handled the integration of businesses in a wide variety of jurisdictions including Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus. James moved to Asia in 2014, andwas heavily involved in the creation of IQ-EQ's corporate and private client business as lead in both Hong Kong and Singapore. James also spent two years at Equiomas Regional Managing Director, driving significant positive change across the Asian business.

Disclaimer

Sanne Group plc published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SANNE GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 198 M 269 M 269 M
Net income 2021 27,6 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net Debt 2021 82,5 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,0x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 1 460 M 1 980 M 1 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,78x
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SANNE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sanne Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANNE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 905,00 GBX
Average target price 877,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Charles Schnaier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Jonathan Ireland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
Marie Measures Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Lazeris Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANNE GROUP PLC46.92%1 980
BLACKROCK, INC.32.37%145 098
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.45.61%96 661
UBS GROUP AG34.24%63 201
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.46.03%49 686
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)38.60%48 575