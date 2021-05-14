Sanne : Cinven mulls options as Sanne rejects $1.90 bln buyout proposal

May 14 (Reuters) - UK-based Cinven said on Friday
alternative asset and corporate services firm Sanne Group
had rejected its 1.35-billion-pound ($1.90 billion)
buyout offer, and the private-equity firm was considering all
options.
Cinven, which made an proposal of 830 pence per share to
Sanne earlier this month, has until June 11 to make a firm offer
or walk away.
Jersey-based Sanne, which provides outsourcing services to
clients across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and
Asia Pacific, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Cinven investments are focussed on business services,
financial services, consumer, healthcare, technology and
industrial in North America and Europe.
The buyout firm said its proposal also allowed eligible
Sanne shareholders to retain the right to collect the company's
final dividend declared in March.
($1 = 0.7117 pounds)
