Sanne : Cinven mulls options as Sanne rejects $1.90 bln buyout proposal

May 14 (Reuters) - UK-based Cinven said on Friday alternative asset and corporate services firm Sanne Group had rejected its 1.35-billion-pound ($1.90 billion) buyout offer, and the private-equity firm was considering all options.

Cinven, which made an proposal of 830 pence per share to Sanne earlier this month, has until June 11 to make a firm offer or walk away.

Jersey-based Sanne, which provides outsourcing services to clients across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cinven investments are focussed on business services, financial services, consumer, healthcare, technology and industrial in North America and Europe.

The buyout firm said its proposal also allowed eligible Sanne shareholders to retain the right to collect the company's final dividend declared in March. ($1 = 0.7117 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)