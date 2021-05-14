Log in
    SNN   JE00BVRZ8S85

SANNE GROUP PLC

(SNN)
05/14 03:23:57 am
764.5 GBX   +26.78%
02:45aCinven mulls options as Sanne rejects $1.90 billion buyout proposal
RE
02:45aSANNE  : Cinven mulls options as Sanne rejects $1.90 bln buyout proposal
RE
02:21aSANNE  : Rejects Cinven's Takeover Approach
MT
Sanne : Cinven mulls options as Sanne rejects $1.90 bln buyout proposal

05/14/2021 | 02:45am EDT
May 14 (Reuters) - UK-based Cinven said on Friday alternative asset and corporate services firm Sanne Group had rejected its 1.35-billion-pound ($1.90 billion) buyout offer, and the private-equity firm was considering all options.

Cinven, which made an proposal of 830 pence per share to Sanne earlier this month, has until June 11 to make a firm offer or walk away.

Jersey-based Sanne, which provides outsourcing services to clients across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cinven investments are focussed on business services, financial services, consumer, healthcare, technology and industrial in North America and Europe.

The buyout firm said its proposal also allowed eligible Sanne shareholders to retain the right to collect the company's final dividend declared in March. ($1 = 0.7117 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 196 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2021 28,2 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 36,0 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 968 M 1 358 M 1 359 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,13x
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 90,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Charles Schnaier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Jonathan Ireland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
Marie Measures Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Lazeris Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANNE GROUP PLC-2.11%1 358
BLACKROCK, INC.14.13%125 605
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.15%67 908
UBS GROUP AG10.67%53 507
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.24%44 676
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.21.91%41 868