Sanne : Rio – next generation ESG reporting platform

Sanne is proud to announce that the company has enhanced its ESG services with the aim of providing clients with a fully-fledged ESG solution, including green fund administration, ESG advisory, and ESG reporting.
Operating responsibly is a core part of our business as we continue to embrace and engrain ESG principles into our daily work lives. ESG and responsible investing are also important business considerations for all our clients and their investors, and we are therefore dedicated to be at the forefront of responsible and sustainable investing through the services we offer.'
Green fund administration
As part of Sanne's enhanced offering, clients will get access to our world class alternative asset and corporate administration services through a growing global network of offices. This includes green and ESG focused clients investing in real estate and infrastructure including where that infrastructure crosses over into renewable energy projects, green bond issuance to sustainable and impact investing funds.
ESG advisory
Sanne's ESG advisory services assist clients in understanding and drafting responses to ESG Due Diligence Questionnaires and in drafting ESG policies, procedures and frameworks. We support businesses to navigate complex regulatory queries, allowing managers to focus on their core objectives. Our active involvement with local regulators and industry bodies also ensures that we are always aware of the latest regulatory changes and we will work with you to understand the specific implications for your business.
ESG Reporting
Sanne has partnered with Rio ESG to develop an online ESG Reporting platform that takes expertise that was formerly only found in the heads of sustainability consultants and puts it at our clients' fingertips. The platform allows clients to select from a host of built-in reporting frameworks to build their own KPIs, explains de Bruin.
At Rio we believe sustainability is for everyone. With our approach of combining market-leading sustainability knowledge with our proprietary artificial intelligence we are working to help organisations of all sizes do better for the world - which starts with managing and improving your impact. We are pleased to be partnering with Sanne and look forward to supporting their clients to improve performance through ESG reporting and risk management.'
De Bruin states the she is extremely excited about the improved ESG services Sanne has to offer clients as the financial services sector increasingly transition toward sustainable investment principles. 'Innovative and technology enabled solutions are key in this transition and Sanne is proud to be a key role player in the responsible investing sphere through offering services that adds real value to our clients.'
