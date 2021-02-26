Log in
SANNE GROUP PLC

Sanne : nominated as SAVCA Service Provider of the Year

02/26/2021
The inaugural SAVCA awards will recognise the significant contribution by Institutional Investors, Fund Managers and Service Providers that operate within the Southern African region. The purpose of the awards is to acknowledge excellence, dedication and innovation within the industry through a self-nomination and peer voting process.

The service provider of the year category recognises legal and service providers that have been able to offer a product/service that resulted in efficiencies or value add for the industry, or showed some level of innovation.

At Sanne we stand for professionalism, innovation and quality. This nomination directly aligns with our values as a business and truly acknowledge our expert teams' dedication to our clients. Voted for by participants within the private equity industry itself, the awards represent an important mark of recognition and respect among peers, investors, advisors, and counterparties.

Voting is open until 3 March 2021. The virtual SAVCA industry conference takes places from 2-4 March 2021, where all winners will be announced on Thursday, 4 March 2021.

Disclaimer

Sanne Group plc published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
