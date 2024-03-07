March 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Sanofi's antibody therapy was 90% effective in protecting infants from hospitalizations associated with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a study by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
