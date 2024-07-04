--Private-equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven are weighing a potential joint offer for Sanofi's consumer-healthcare unit, while Advent International is in talks with potential partners for its own bid, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has called for initial bids for its $20 billion consumer healthcare unit by mid-July and is simultaneously looking at a possible listing of the business, according to Bloomberg.

--Bain, Cinven and Advent declined to comment when approached by Dow Jones Newswires. Sanofi Chief Executive Paul Hudson told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that the company was talking to all interested parties, including private equity.

07-04-24