Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sanofi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/06 04:06:34 am EDT
96.47 EUR   +0.31%
04:00aEuroAPI, spun off from Sanofi, rises on stock market debut
RE
05/06SANOFI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04Regeneron's COVID drug sales outside U.S. help revenue beat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EuroAPI, spun off from Sanofi, rises on stock market debut

05/06/2022 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Shares in EuroAPI, the drug ingredients business spun off from Sanofi, rose in their debut on the Paris stock market on Friday, defying a wider market decline.

EuroAPI traded at around 12.6 euros in early trading, valuing the contract manufacturer's equity at close to 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) and marking a 5% rise from its reference price of 12 euros.

The stock premiered in choppy markets with global stocks tanking on Thursday, as investors worried aggressive central bank policies around the world to tamp down inflation could shackle growth.

The STOXX Europe 600 Health Care was down 0.5% while the French blue chip index CAC40 was off 1.2% at 0725 GMT.

Sanofi shareholders will receive one EUROAPI share for 23 shares held in the parent company, and Sanofi plans to keep a 30% stake in EUROAPI.

The stock market flotation of EUROAPI comes as the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's attack on Ukraine have heightened concerns in the European Union over the region's dependency on critical pharma ingredient imports.

EuroAPI makes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for medicines and draws on six production sites in Italy, Germany, Britain, France and Hungary.

($1 = 0.9518 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANOFI 0.20% 96.47 Real-time Quote.12.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.56% 65.075 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
All news about SANOFI
04:00aEuroAPI, spun off from Sanofi, rises on stock market debut
RE
05/06SANOFI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04Regeneron's COVID drug sales outside U.S. help revenue beat
RE
05/04Will The Supreme Court Take The Bait? CVSG Issued And Other Updates In The Amgen v. San..
AQ
05/04FOUNDATION S : Sanofi's new philanthropic spearhead
AQ
05/04SANOFI : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05/04PRESS RELEASE : Foundation S: Sanofi's new philanthropic spearhead
GL
05/03Annual General Meeting of May 3, 2022
AQ
05/03PRESS RELEASE : Annual General Meeting of May 3, 2022
GL
05/03PRESS RELEASE : Annual General Meeting of May 3, 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANOFI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 393 M 43 484 M 43 484 M
Net income 2022 7 995 M 8 399 M 8 399 M
Net Debt 2022 6 349 M 6 670 M 6 670 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 125 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 95 442
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 100,02 €
Average target price 114,49 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Director
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI12.91%131 201
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.33%465 127
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.28%285 314
PFIZER, INC.-17.95%272 451
ABBVIE INC.12.39%268 793
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.85%263 180