Health-care companies fell as defensive sectors lost some momentum after a period of outperformance.

Provention Bios shares rallied after it struck a co-promotion deal with Sanofi U.S. on its diabetes drug candidate teplizumab.

Eli Lilly said an experimental obesity drug received a Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration.

10-06-22