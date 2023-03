Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid optimism about drug developments.

Regeneron shares rallied after the biotech concern said the Dupixent treatment it developed in concert with Sanofi showed promise in a clinical trial among patients suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sometimes called "smoker's lung."

French drugmaker Sanofi shares also rose sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1733ET