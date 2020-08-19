Log in
SANOFI

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
08/19/2020 | 10:26am EDT
87.575 EUR   +0.22%
08/18UNITARY PATENT SERIES PART 1 : Grace Period Provisions
AQ
08/18SANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/18SANOFI : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
J&J strikes $6.5 billion deal for autoimmune disease specialist Momenta

08/19/2020 | 10:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the NYSE in New York

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday agreed to buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $6.5 billion to add muscle to its portfolio of drugs for hard-to-treat autoimmune diseases.

The deal gives J&J's Janssen unit access to Momenta's experimental therapy, nipocalimab, being tested for myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in muscles, and other diseases where the immune system attacks the body.

J&J hopes to get the drug approved to treat several conditions and eventually bring in blockbuster sales, as the company seeks to bulk up its largest business with a new class of medicines.

"Janssen will have the potential to introduce multiple launches, many as first-in-class indications with potential for significant peak year sales, some of which could exceed $1 billion," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Momenta were up 68.8% at $52, just a hair's breadth away from the offer price of $52.50.

"We find the deal modestly surprising as we see every one of Momenta's assets as somewhat tricky to develop," said BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader, adding it was hard to imagine a higher bid for Momenta.

J&J's offer for Momenta comes just days after France's Sanofi struck a $3.7 billion deal to buy Principia Biopharma Inc for its pipeline of autoimmune disease treatments.

J&J in recent years has sold some divisions such as the one which makes medical devices for diabetes care as it sharpens focus on better-performing businesses like cancer treatments.

The company, which is also one of the drugmakers racing to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, recently signed deals with the United States and Britain for future doses of the potential vaccine.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Manas Mishra

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 69.36% 52.17 Delayed Quote.56.16%
PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC. 0.04% 99.64 Delayed Quote.81.84%
SANOFI 0.18% 87.58 Real-time Quote.-2.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 37 021 M 44 163 M 44 163 M
Net income 2020 11 711 M 13 971 M 13 971 M
Net Debt 2020 7 405 M 8 834 M 8 834 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
Yield 2020 3,66%
Capitalization 110 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 100 409
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 104,54 €
Last Close Price 87,38 €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-2.50%130 861
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.89%395 160
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.37%298 062
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.03%213 873
PFIZER, INC.-2.09%213 162
NOVARTIS AG-15.90%188 393
