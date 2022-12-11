Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sanofi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
88.73 EUR   -0.30%
02:44pSanofi Says it does not intend to make an offer for horizon, leaving Amgen as sole bidder
RE
01:21pPress Release : Statement from Sanofi regarding Horizon Therapeutics plc (“Horizon”)
GL
12/09Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Adds TotalEnergies, Canadian Pacific and Moody's
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release: Statement from Sanofi regarding Horizon Therapeutics plc (“Horizon”)

12/11/2022 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.
THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.8 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 (THE “TAKEOVER RULES”). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

Statement from Sanofi regarding Horizon Therapeutics plc (“Horizon”)

Paris, December 11, 2022. Sanofi S.A. (“Sanofi”) regularly evaluates a wide variety of business development opportunities and this has included the evaluation of a possible transaction involving Horizon. As transaction price expectations do not meet our value creation criteria, Sanofi announces it is no longer in discussions with Horizon and it does not intend to make an offer for Horizon.
This announcement is intended to be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Rules applies.

About Sanofi
We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com
Evan Berland | +1 215 432 0234 | evan.berland@sanofi.com
Nicolas Obrist | + 33 6 77 21 27 55 | nicolas.obrist@sanofi.com
Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com

Investor Relations
Eva Schaefer-Jansen | + 33 7 86 80 56 39 | eva.schaefer-jansen@sanofi.com
Arnaud Delépine | + 33 6 73 69 36 93 | arnaud.delepine@sanofi.com
Corentine Driancourt | + 33 6 40 56 92 21 | corentine.driancourt@sanofi.com
Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com
Priya Nanduri | + 1 617 764 6418 | priya.nanduri@sanofi.com  
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
The directors of Sanofi accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SANOFI
02:44pSanofi Says it does not intend to make an offer for horizon, leaving Amgen as sole bidd..
RE
01:21pPress Release : Statement from Sanofi regarding Horizon Therapeutics plc (“Horizon&r..
GL
12/09Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Adds TotalEnergies, Canadian Pacific and Moody's
DJ
12/09Weekly market update : Waiting for Jay
MS
12/09Peanut Allergy Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 15+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Tre..
AQ
12/08Pharma, Tech Sectors Help Buoy American Depositary Receipts of European Stocks
MT
12/08EU Approves Takeda's Dengue Vaccine
MT
12/08French Public Health Body Snubs Valneva in COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy
MT
12/08Valneva shares fall as French health body advises against its COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12/07Health Care Rose on Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANOFI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 44 000 M 46 369 M 46 369 M
Net income 2022 7 445 M 7 845 M 7 845 M
Net Debt 2022 7 031 M 7 410 M 7 410 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 111 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 95 442
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 88,73 €
Average target price 104,79 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Director
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI0.17%117 265
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.58%459 469
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY34.60%343 005
NOVO NORDISK A/S25.40%295 189
PFIZER, INC.-12.31%290 321
ABBVIE INC.20.43%288 271