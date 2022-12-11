Press Release: Statement from Sanofi regarding Horizon Therapeutics plc (“Horizon”)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

Statement from Sanofi regarding Horizon Therapeutics plc (“Horizon”)

Paris, December 11, 2022. Sanofi S.A. (“Sanofi”) regularly evaluates a wide variety of business development opportunities and this has included the evaluation of a possible transaction involving Horizon. As transaction price expectations do not meet our value creation criteria, Sanofi announces it is no longer in discussions with Horizon and it does not intend to make an offer for Horizon.

This announcement is intended to be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Rules applies.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

