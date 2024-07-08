Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows: - pharmaceutical products (70.6%): prescription drugs in the areas of specialty medicine (59.3% of net sales; for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases) and general medicine (40.7%; mainly for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases); - human vaccines (17.4%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas; - consumer health products (12%). At the end of 2023, the group had 54 production sites throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.5%), Europe (18.6%), the United States (43%), North America (1.6%) and other (31.3%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals