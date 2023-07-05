SANOFI : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 03:49 am
Jefferies analyst Peter Welford maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 120.
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|97.74 €
|+0.01%
|63 377
|2023-07-04
|97.73 €
|-0.54%
|726,315
|2023-07-03
|98.26 €
|+0.06%
|992,975
|2023-06-30
|98.20 €
|+0.43%
|2,069,728
|2023-06-29
|97.78 €
|-1.07%
|1,097,975
