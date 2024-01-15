Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows: - pharmaceutical products (71.4%): prescription drugs in the areas of specialty medicine (54.7% of net sales; for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases) and general medicine (45.3%; mainly for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases); - human vaccines (16.8%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas; - consumer health products (11.8%). At the end of 2022, the group had 59 production sites throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.3%), Europe (18%), the United States (42.5%), China (7.3%), Japan (3.8%), Brazil (2.1%), Russia (1.5%) and other (19.5%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals