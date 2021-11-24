Log in
France
France
Sanofi
News
News
Summary
SAN
FR0000120578
SANOFI
(SAN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
11/24 06:52:37 am
87.75
EUR
-0.71%
06:32a
SANOFI
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/22
Sanofi To Deploy Baidu's mRNA Algorithm For Clinical Development
MT
11/22
Baidu Licenses mRNA Vaccine Algorithm to Sanofi
MT
SANOFI : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
11/24/2021 | 06:32am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 100.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SANOFI
06:32a
SANOFI
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/22
Sanofi To Deploy Baidu's mRNA Algorithm For Clinical Development
MT
11/22
Baidu Licenses mRNA Vaccine Algorithm to Sanofi
MT
11/22
SANOFI
: invests $180 million equity in Owkin's artificial intelligence and federated lear..
PU
11/22
Baidu, Sanofi Enter mRNA-Focused License Deal
MT
11/22
Baidu in partnership with Sanofi to use its algorithm in mRNA vaccine, therapy developm..
RE
11/22
Baidu says licensing its algorithm for sanofi to use in mrna vaccine, drug development
RE
11/19
BioNTech's Skin Cancer Vaccine Candidate Wins US FDA's Fast Track Status
MT
11/18
Drugmaker Sanofi invests $180 million in French AI startup Owkin
RE
11/18
Sanofi Invests $180 Million in Owkin
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANOFI
06:32a
SANOFI
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/11
SANOFI
: Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/01
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Amazon, AMD, Bank of America, Intel, Boeing...
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
37 724 M
42 357 M
42 357 M
Net income 2021
6 209 M
6 971 M
6 971 M
Net Debt 2021
9 204 M
10 335 M
10 335 M
P/E ratio 2021
17,9x
Yield 2021
3,74%
Capitalization
111 B
125 B
125 B
EV / Sales 2021
3,18x
EV / Sales 2022
2,91x
Nbr of Employees
99 412
Free-Float
88,4%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
88,38 €
Average target price
105,96 €
Spread / Average Target
19,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg
Chairman
John C. Reed
EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank
Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SANOFI
12.30%
124 976
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
1.47%
423 032
ROCHE HOLDING AG
15.60%
331 754
PFIZER, INC.
38.77%
286 705
NOVO NORDISK A/S
69.76%
250 325
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
55.15%
237 491
More Results
