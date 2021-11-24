Log in
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/24 06:52:37 am
87.75 EUR   -0.71%
06:32aSANOFI : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/22Sanofi To Deploy Baidu's mRNA Algorithm For Clinical Development
MT
11/22Baidu Licenses mRNA Vaccine Algorithm to Sanofi
MT
SANOFI : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

11/24/2021 | 06:32am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 100.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 37 724 M 42 357 M 42 357 M
Net income 2021 6 209 M 6 971 M 6 971 M
Net Debt 2021 9 204 M 10 335 M 10 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 111 B 125 B 125 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 99 412
Free-Float 88,4%
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 88,38 €
Average target price 105,96 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Chairman
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI12.30%124 976
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.47%423 032
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.60%331 754
PFIZER, INC.38.77%286 705
NOVO NORDISK A/S69.76%250 325
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY55.15%237 491