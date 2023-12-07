SANOFI : UBS sticks Neutral
December 07, 2023 at 05:34 am EST
UBS's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 100.
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|85.48 EUR
|-0.75%
|+0.01%
|-4.86%
|11:34am
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.90%
|117 B $
|+61.07%
|530 B $
|+43.24%
|438 B $
|-11.34%
|377 B $
|-4.79%
|268 B $
|-9.42%
|258 B $
|+0.80%
|200 B $
|-9.93%
|198 B $
|-43.81%
|163 B $
|+2.55%
|144 B $