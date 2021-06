Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 37 119 M 45 040 M 45 040 M Net income 2021 5 908 M 7 169 M 7 169 M Net Debt 2021 7 415 M 8 997 M 8 997 M P/E ratio 2021 18,9x Yield 2021 3,68% Capitalization 111 B 135 B 135 B EV / Sales 2021 3,19x EV / Sales 2022 2,95x Nbr of Employees 99 412 Free-Float 88,3% Chart SANOFI Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SANOFI Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 101,43 € Last Close Price 88,89 € Spread / Highest target 31,6% Spread / Average Target 14,1% Spread / Lowest Target -15,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Serge Weinberg Chairman John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SANOFI 12.95% 134 811 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 5.08% 435 485 ROCHE HOLDING AG 10.58% 328 513 PFIZER, INC. 7.66% 221 837 NOVARTIS AG 0.23% 209 350 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 33.91% 205 531