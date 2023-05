By Giulia Petroni



Sanofi on Thursday said it has appointed Frederic Oudea as chairman of the board of directors following the general shareholders' meeting.

The French pharma company said Oudea succeeds Serge Weinberg, whose term of office expired at the end of the meeting and who has been appointed as honorary chairman.

