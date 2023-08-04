By Cecilia Butini

Sanofi and AstraZeneca's preventative treatment for respiratory syncytial virus was recommended for use by an independent health expert body advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The treatment, which is named Beyfortus and contains a monoclonal antibody, is now recommended for use in all infants below 8 months of age as part of their routine immunizations, said Sanofi on Thursday. The CDC committee, referred to as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, also recommended its use in children up to 19 months of age who are at increased risk of catching the virus, Sanofi said.

The committee's recommendation follow an early approval of the drug from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-July, a first for a drug against RSV in infants and children. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization of infants in the U.S., and is responsible for the death of as many as 300 children under the age of 5 each year.

